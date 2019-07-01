Console Corner: F1 2019 Legends Edition Senna and Prost review

Hands down the best F1 game yet.

After spending a lot of my time recently playing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Team Sonic Racing and Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled I’d forgotten what it was like to have an authentic pedal to the metal experience.

F1 2019 is a fantastic drive

And if it is authenticity you crave then F1 2019 Legends Edition Senna and Prost is surely the new benchmark.

So much so that early test preview versions of the game were said to be so realistic they even introduced a deliberate lack of front downforce off the back of regulation changes over front wings.

But - as always seems to be the case - those clever F1 mechanics found a way around the new rules to ensure their cars continued to generate plenty of front grip.

So Codemasters remodelled their cars as a result. Having not had the chance to play the test version I can’t make a comparison but the downforce in the final version makes for a fantastic drive so it would have undoubtedly been poorer without it.

Overall F1 2019 is spectacular to look at, boasts an unrivalled level of detail and customisation, a superb driving experience, the Senna vs Prost element and big advances in almost all areas. Damien Lucas, gaming columnist

To celebrate 10 years making F1 titles, Codemasters treats us by reigniting the famous rivalry between Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost.

What it means is you get to drive as Senna in his 1990 McLaren MP4/5B and Prost in the Ferrari F1-90 and go head-to-head in eight race challenges, as well as getting your hands on exclusive Senna and Prost themed multiplayer car liveries. The drivers’ likenesses have also been added to Career mode.

True to what you might expect Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull cars are much smoother, more enjoyable drives while the likes of McLaren, Haas and Racing Point are a stiffer test.

Racing is thrilling and so utterly realistic it is frightening.

In line with everything else the AI has taken a big step forwards on previous iterations in F1 2019 too which demands even better understanding of racing lines, tactics and manoeuvres.

F1 2019’s classic cars are fantastic like in the titles from previous years and each with their own - often nuanced - strengths and weaknesses.

The inclusion of F2 cars is great for the superfans and they are essentially a watered down version of F1 cars with the kind of downforce that I expect would have been on the F1 cars if Codemasters had not kept in line with the cunning changes I touched on earlier.

The best place to experience the F2 cars is in Career mode. It acts as the starting point for your career (although you can skip it if you wish) and is a great introduction and challenge. Cutting your teeth here will pay dividends and Career mode is probably the single most improved aspect of the game in F1 2019.

Driver transfers are finally included while there will be added realism to ensure the established elite are challenged by rising stars and their teams. This should make for extra longevity too.

It is hands down the best F1 game yet without question.