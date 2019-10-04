Chris Packham to bring 'incendiary' new show to Leamington

Celebrated naturalist and broadcaster Chris Packham is coming to Leamington to speak about the importance of conservation - and it promises to be a provocative evening.

A Talk on the Wild Side will include a lively lecture and book signings, followed by a charity auction. Leamington is one of only three places Mr Packham will be visiting with the show, the others being London and Edinburgh.

He will be joined by Paul Goldstein, photographer and tour guide for Exodus Travels. This year the pair have travelled together in Antarctica and East Africa and will be sharing some remarkable images from their journeys. Over the past two years Mr Packham and Mr Goldstein have raised £100,000 for charity and this year hope to raise a further £50,000 to help fund two new schools in India’s Bandhavgarh National Park.

Mr Packham said: “I’m delighted to be working with Paul and the Exodus team again on a series of exciting wildlife lectures. We’ll share some of our best - and worst! - images from our travels over the past year, as well as some closer to home. We hope you can join us for an entertaining evening that showcases some of the most spectacular species found across the globe."

Poachers, park authorities and corrupt politicians will all face criticism in the show. Mr Goldstein said: “Anyone who is expecting a gentle informative evening will be disappointed. I have worked with Chris for 15 years across four continents and we continually goad each other to be better photographers, more outspoken and more provocative. The results can be incendiary but with two people so passionate about their craft and skills you would expect little else.”

A Talk on the Wild Side takes place at the Spa Centre on Wednesday November 6. Doors open for the evening at 6.30pm with the lecture starting at 7.15pm. Tickets cost £25 or £12.50 for concessions. Visit www.exodus.co.uk/wild-side-event to book or for more information.