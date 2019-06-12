Big names in comedy heading to Stratford for new RSC festival

Tickets are now on sale for a new comedy festival at the RSC in Stratford featuring Rory Bremner, Milton Jones, Bridget Christie and more stand-up stars.

Award-winning comedian Adam Kay shares entries from his diaries as a junior doctor in an evening of stand-up and music, while other acts include internationally-acclaimed live act Phil Wang and up-and-coming star Suzi Ruffell.

The festival includes solo shows and mixed bill shows with performances from Carl Donnelly (Mock the Week, Russell Howard’s Good News), Ed Gamble (Off Menu, Mock the Week), Fin Taylor (Roast Battle, 8 out of 10 Cats), Sarah Keyworth (Dark Horse, The Now Show), Rhys Nicholson (Live at the BBC), Felicity Ward (The Guilty Feminist, Live at the Apollo), Hal Cruttenden (Live at the Apollo, Have I Got News for You), Ivo Graham (Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo), Zoe Lyons (Live at the Apollo, Mock the Week), Darren Harriott (Melbourne International Comedy Festival Gala, Russell Howard’s Stand Up Central), Desiree Burch (Have I Got News For You, Frankie Boyle’s New World Order) and Rhys James (Mock the Week, Russell Howard’s Stand Up Central).

The RSC is teaming up with live entertainment company Underbelly to stage the festival.

Geraldine Collinge, director of events and exhibitions at the RSC, said: “It’s fantastic to be bringing a new comedy festival back to our stage. Welcoming some of the UK’s top comedians to our Stratford home is very exciting and we are delighted to be able to offer such a great line-up.”

Ed Bartlam, co-director at Underbelly, said: “We are thrilled to be returning to Stratford with another fantastic line-up of the UK’s best comedy talent. It’s a privilege to be given access to the RST. We’ve looking forward to a fortnight of fun."

The programme runs from Thursday September 12 to Saturday September 21. Visit rsc.org.uk to book.