FIVE OF THE BEST: Your guide to events in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth area

Our pick of five events in the area that you must not miss.

STAGE

Chris Packham: A Talk on the Wild Side, Spa Centre, Leamington, November 6.

Celebrated naturalist and broadcaster Chris Packham is coming to Leamington to speak about the importance of conservation - and it promises to be a provocative evening. Talk on the Wild Side will include a lively lecture and book signings, followed by a charity auction. Leamington is one of only three places Mr Packham will be visiting with the show, the others being London and Edinburgh. He will be joined by Paul Goldstein, photographer and tour guide for Exodus Travels. This year the pair have travelled together in Antarctica and East Africa and will be sharing some remarkable images from their journeys. Over the past two years Mr Packham and Mr Goldstein have raised £100,000 for charity and this year hope to raise a further £50,000 to help fund two new schools in India’s Bandhavgarh National Park. Mr Packham said: “I’m delighted to be working with Paul and the Exodus team again on a series of exciting wildlife lectures. We’ll share some of our best - and worst - images from our travels over the past year, as well as some closer to home. We hope you can join us for an entertaining evening that showcases some of the most spectacular species found across the globe.” Poachers, park authorities and corrupt politicians will all face criticism in the show. Mr Goldstein said: “Anyone who is expecting a gentle, informative evening will be disappointed.”

COMEDY

John Robins: Hot Shame, Spa Centre, Leamington, November 2

As well as receiving widespread acclaim for his radio show with Elis James, John has gained a reputation as a stand-up for finding humour in our bleakest moments. Expect soul-bearing, self-lacerating, piping-hot shame.

Details: royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk

MUSIC

London Haydn Quartet, Pump Room, Leamington, November 1

The quartet return for their fourth visit to Leamington with a programme of one Haydn string quartet and two clarinet quintets by Krommer and Weber.

Details: royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk

COMEDY

Alexander Armstrong: All Mouth and Some Trousers, Warwick Arts Centre, November 3

From Armstrong & Miller to Pointless, from Classic FM to Peppa Pig, hear the voice that launched a thousand products finally spill the beans as Armstrong returns to his comic roots. Expect a jam-packed evening with candid stories and knockout songs and laughs.

Details: alexanderarmstrong ontour.com

THEATRE

Hangmen, Loft Theatre, Leamington, until November 9

The year is 1963. The place is a prison cell in the north of England. Harry the hangman has a job to do and he is proud to do it. Two years later in a pub on the outskirts of Oldham, Harry is behind the bar, pulling pints. The Abolition of the Death Penalty Act has just been passed and Harry is something of a local celebrity. He attracts a gang of cronies and keen newspaper reporters eager to hear his views. Among them is Harry’s old assistant, Syd, and a bold visitor from London named Mooney. These two lurk with very different motives for their visit and when Harry’s daughter goes missing, he suspects foul play has been involved. Martin McDonagh’s darkly comic play is directed by Tom O’Connor.

Details: lofttheatrecompany.com