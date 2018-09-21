5 things to do in and around the Leamington, Kenilworth and Warwick area

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in and across Warwickshire

1 THEATRE

Dinner with Friends, Loft Theatre, Leamington, September 26 to October 6

The Loft presents the UK amateur premiere of Donald Margulies’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Dinner With Friends, which dissects the complexities of marriage and friendship. Food writers Gabe and Karen watch their friends Beth and Tom - whom they introduced to each other - go through a heart-wrenching break-up. In attempting to help, Gabe and Karen begin to question their own relationship with each other. Dinner With Friends was first performed in 1998 in Louisville, Kentucky, and made its Off-Broadway premiere in November 1999. The play received its UK premiere at the Hampstead Theatre in London in 2001 to critical acclaim. Director Robert Lowe said: “I am thrilled to be directing the UK amateur premiere of this beautifully written play with such a strong cast. The play is a very funny and at times brutal examination of the friendships across two marriages as one begins to dissolve, which everyone can relate to.”

Details: www.loft-theatre.co.uk

2 STAGE

Jason Donovan and His Amazing Midlife Crisis, Spa Centre, Leamington, September 27

Celebrating his 50th birthday and with a wealth of tantalising tales under his belt, this autobiographical show will zigzag back and forth through his life, with stories about Neighbours, Ten Good Reasons, Kylie, Joseph, I’m A Celebrity, Strictly and much more. Hear some new stories plus some of the songs we all know for a night like no other.

Details: royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk

3 STAGE

An Evening with Aggers, Spa Centre, Leamington, September 22

Jonathan Agnew MBE, a key figure in the world of cricket both as a former professional cricket player and world-renowned commentator on the game, is back on stage with his successful Evening With Aggers show. He’s going it alone on his first solo tour, regaling audiences with some of his special memories and amusing anecdotes. Producer Simon Fielder said: “You don’t have to be in to the sport to enjoy the stories and humour of this highly entertaining evening – it will appeal to anyone who enjoys a good yarn.”

Details: royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk

4 FESTIVAL

Kenilworth Arts Festival, various venues, September 20 to 29

For 10 days, Kenilworth will be transformed into a hive of creativity, with live music, author talks, panel discussions, workshops and exhibitions taking place in a range of venues around the town – from intimate bookshops to the castle. Great British Bake Off finalist Ruby Tandoh, MOBO Award-winning pianist Zoe Rahman, and Man Booker Prize nominated author Donal Ryan are among the guests lined up.

Details: kenilworthartsfestival.co.uk

5 THEATRE

Evita, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, September 25 to 29

Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical masterpiece Evita comes to the Belgrade next week in a new production from Bill Kenwright. Telling the moving true story of Eva Perón, Evita ranks as one of the best-loved stage musicals of all time, boasting more than 20 major awards and an Oscar-winning film adaptation starring Madonna and Antonio Banderas.

Details: belgrade.co.uk

