Windmill trio help England bring home Nations crown

Whitnash Windmill’s Glen Woodward, Carol Woodward and Hannah Griffin were part of the eight-triple England team which won the Home Nations in Jersey last weekend.

The triple qualified earlier in the year to represent England at the championships which also featured Scotland, Wales and Jersey.

With one match remaining on day one, the England team were lying equal first with Jersey on 31 wins each.

The final clash saw the Woodwards and Griffin produce some great petanque to beat the host nation and make it five wins from six for the triple.

On day two it was nip and tuck between England and Jersey throughout the day.

However, the England team triumphed 64 games to 61, with the Whitnash triple claiming eight wins from their 12 games.

Griffin will be back in an England shirt this weekend when she plays for the ladies in Belgium.