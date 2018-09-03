Wellesbourne beat Overbury to clinch third title on the bounce

Wellesbourne completed a hat-trick of Cotswold Hills Premier Division titles with a fine four-wicket win over Overbury at Loxley Close.

Bourne skipper Dave Barnett won the toss and invited the visitors to bat first on yet another fine, sunny day and Darren Mole made the early breakthrough trapping the talented Josh Colwell lbw.

In the next over Chris Evans dismissed Charlie Tamcken the same way as the visitors found themselves 13 for two.

With the score on 27, Mole had David Bull well caught at short leg by Ross Milton and the hosts were well on top.

Josh Tamcken and Eliot Hennessy rallied, taking the score to 60 before both fell with Tamcken (16) being caught by Barnett off Mole and Myles Isted taking a superb catch in the deep off Tom Stephenson to remove Henessy for 15.

This brought in Aaron Brown, who turned the game in Overbury’s favour in the reverse fixture, and with some fine hitting he began in the same vein. Brown bludgeoned a quickfire 34 before Evans returned to the attack and made the vital breakthrough by bowling him.

Innes Gardener (13) fell to another good catch by Isted at deep mid-wicket off Milton before the ever-reliable Sean Hopwood mopped up the tail, having Jon Davis caught by Jamie Maynard, bowling Mark Trueman for 16 and finally having Steve Marshall caught by John Edden to close the innings on 130 in the 37th over.

Hopwood (3-9), Mole (3-21), Evans (2-34), Stephenson (1-26) and Milton (1-34) were the wicket-takers.

Although faced with a comparatively small total, Bourne knew it was going to be difficult against a good bowling attack.

Openers Milton and Mole started well, taking the score to 28.

The introduction of Colwell changed the complexion, however, with Milton caught behind by Bull and Mole then bowled for 14.

The two wickets began to get the nerves jangling both in the pavilion and among the home spectators and new batsmen Isted and Maynard had to battle hard as Colwell bowled superbly, conceding only six runs in seven overs.

The duo batted solidly and took the score to 73 before Isted was run out for 17.

Nine runs later Tommy Wheeler played on to the bowling of Josh Tamcken.

Luckily for Bourne, Maynard was still there and with the assistance of Edden they brought up the 100 before Edden was caught off Trueman with 30 still needed.

Maynard, though, continued to play extremely well, picking up boundaries and when Stephenson was caught by Bull off the returning Colwell only seven runs were required.

Maynard duly struck two fours, finishing with an excellent 53 not out as Wellesbourne finished four points clear of Lapworth to lift the title.

Colwell stood out for the visitors who, despite the defeat, finished a creditable third, with three for 14.