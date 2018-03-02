Weekend’s sporting schedule decimated

Snow and ice have wreaked havoc on the weekend’s sport with Leamington and Racing Club Warwick’s matches both off and Sunday’s Warwick Half Marathon postponed.

The National League had to step in to call off Brakes’ match at Spennymoor after the pitch at Brewery Field was passed playable.

Spennymoor put out an appeal for a working party to help clear the snow from the pitch and terraces and 50 volunteers were involved in the clear-up operation.

However, despite their best efforts, concerns for the health and safety of the Leamington officials and squad as they travelled up north led to the league making the call.

The Moors, with five games in hand on some of their play-off rivals, were desperate to get the game on and there was clearly frustration on their part that the league had to intervene.

However, they said the hard work would not go to waste with the surface having “been given the opportunity for vital recovery ahead of Tuesday night’s FA Trophy replay against Bromley.

Racing Club had intended to hold a pitch inspection tomorrow morning at 9am ahead of their Midland League Division One fixture with Littleton.

However, with further snow falling this afternoon and this evening, the decision was made to call the match off.

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) had postponed a decision on the Warwick Half yesterday but with no improvement in the conditions, the decision was taken to postpone Sunday’s race.

A statement from the BHF said: “Due to severe weather conditions, we’ve taken the difficult decision to postpone the Warwick Half Marathon and Fun Run.

“We have a duty of care to all the runners, volunteers and staff taking part in the Warwick Half Marathon and Fun Run to ensure it is delivered safely.

“After consulting with the local highways agency and Warwick Racecourse, unfortunately we have decided to postpone the event due to concerns about ice and snow.”

A new date for the race will be announced next week.

Tomorrow’s Leamington parkrun has also been cancelled, as has Kenilworth RFC’s trip to Berkswell & Balsall in Midlands Two West (South).