Southam’s ladies claim the Bob Coop Memorial Cup at third time of asking

It was third time lucky for Southam’s ladies as they beat Wolston to lift the Bob Coop Memorial Cup.

Runners-up in 2016 and 2017, Southam, who had beaten Oakfield and Barby to reach the final, went one better on their home ground to claim a 22-run win.

Wolston who had overcome Newbold and Willoughby to reach the showpiece, won the toss and elected to field first.

Averill Haynes and Tracey Turner-Smith opened the batting for Southam and set off at a fast pace, making sure they took the twos when the opportunity arose.

Turner-Smith was dismissed, caught for 33 but Haynes went on to score her second half-century of the season before being run out going for a second run.

Melissa Kennedy and Annie Griffin then took command with the bat, with Kennedy making 16 and Griffin scoring an unbeaten 20 off just ten balls as Wolston were set 129 to win off their 16 overs.

Wolston’s strong opening partnership featured a player who hit 99 against Southam earlier in the season and they got off to a fast start despite Southam captain Kirsty Gould setting a tight field.

The introduction of spinner Gail Wigley slowed the run rate and one opener was run out for 21, with the other being caught by Gould for 26.

At the half-way point, Wolston had scored 50 and were well behind the run rate.

The middle order were unable to generates the twos they required and with three overs remaining, Wolston still required 46 for victory.

Gould reverted back to opening bowler Becky Clea and spinner Wigley and the gamble paid off as the set batters were both dismissed in quick succession.

One was run out for 21 and Wolston’s most threatening batter was bowled by Wigley for 32 as Wolston eventually closed out their 16 overs on 106 for five.

Wigley, with one for 19 off her three overs, was the pick of the bowlers, with Sharon Griffin (0-19 off 3) also proving economical with the ball as Wolston fell well short.

The cup was presented to Gould by Edi Coop, wife of the late Bob.