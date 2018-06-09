Shuttleworth and Billington fire Whitnash men to derby success

Royal Leamington Spa’s men suffered a 96-81 defeat in their six-triples derby at home to Whitnash on Saturday.

After a tight opening few ends, the visitors piled on the pressure and opened up a 57-29 lead at the half-way mark.

The tape is out again.

With only Bill Claridge, Bill Griffin and Phil Lennon ahead for the home side, Whitnash seemed destined for a sizeable margin of victory.

However, a much better second-half performance allowed Spa to restore some pride as Lennon eventually went on to beat Graham Cluff 19-10 and Maurice Leyland, Chris Bearman and Dave Wigman also turned things around against Greville Reader to finish with the same scoreline.

On the captains’ rink, the visitors just took the honours as Chris Lea beat Malcolm Wickens 13-11 and another rink went Whitnash’s way as Ian Billington also beat Dick Allibon by two shots (15-13).

However, with sizeable wins for Keith Shuttleworth over Jerry Horne (21-11) and Keith Billington over Geoff Cook (27-8), Whitnash finished with a 15-shot winning margin.

Meanwhile, Avenue beat Lillington 30-7 in the Tony Allcock two fours.

John Harris (skip), Barry Connolly, Karen Rheams and Margaret Lawson won 19-1, while John Rheams (skip), Tony Kent, Wendy Maries and Hazel Higgins suffered an 11-6 reverse.

In the national pairs, Avenue duo Mike Kelly and Wendy Maries beat John and Pauline Strain 18-12.

Owing to Chipping Campden cancelling the weekend’s match, Avenue organised a home members triples gala.

All teams played three matches with the winning team of John Harris (skip), Barry Connolly, Richard Weare boasting a plus score of nine shots.