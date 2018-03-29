Sheward and Andrews March to a Kenilworth clean sweep at Stoneleigh

Kenilworth Runners’ Neil Sheward produced an excellent run to win the Mad March Hare Half Marathon at Stoneleigh on Sunday in a time of 1hr 32min 5sec.

The race, with a small field of just 35 runners, was run over four laps within Stoneleigh Park with a testing hill on each lap.

Oliver Beasley

Louise Andrews made it a double first for Kenilworth, finishing fourth overall and first lady in a time of 1:38:54.

Kenilworth Runners’ Oliver Beasley was pleased with his first-ever race win when he crossed the line in first place in the 10k in a time of 41:49.

Marie Matthews finished ninth overall and second lady in a time of 50:13.

Completing a successful day for Kenilworth, Tom Dable was first V70 in 59:31 and Pauline Dable the leading LV70 in 63:03.

There were 91 finishers.

Five Kenilworth Runners and one Spa Strider took part in the sold out Ironbridge half-marathon, which took in the world’s first iron bridge.

First home for Kenilworth was Elisse Breugelmans who was 198th and second in her age category in 1:48:32.

Becky Phagura was 329th and delighted with her 1:57:35 and was followed by Debbie Streets (334th in 1:58:21), Mike Crust (499th in 2:10:41) and Lisa Sears (500th in 2:10:41).

Striders’ Jo Fleming was 20th female in 1:44:26.

The race was won by Jon Bowie in 72:18 and there were 763 finishers.

Kenilworth Runners’ Howard Lancashire finished 25th in the Dorney Lakes 20 mile in a time of 2:13:00.

Spa Striders’ Hazel Mann clocked 3:28:33.

The race was won by James Westlake of Crawley in 1:47:00.

Sue Cox (2:35:44) and Mike Cox (2:51:44) completed the Gloucester 20 as part of their spring marathon training, with Kenilworth Runners’ Samantha Moffatt, also using it as a marathon training run, clocking 3:22:50.

The race was won by Matthew Harvey of Swansea Harriers in 1:54:43.

Sap Striders’ Monika Coleman completed the challenging, hilly, but picturesque Cleevewold 14-miler on trails around Winchcombe, Gloucestershire in 2:38:12 for 88th overall.

Kenilworth Runners’ Ros Brookes was three places back (16th lady) in 2:40:39.

The race was won by Richard Purkiss (unattached) in 1:38:28 and there were 118 finishers.

Spa Striders’ Gary Perkins was proud to complete the inaugural London Landmark Half Marathon in 2:03:50.