Thompson’s brace is in vain as Earlsdon close the gap on third

Third-placed Kenilworth saw their advantage over Earlsdon cut to two points after suffering a 29-17 Midlands Two West (South) defeat, writes Sophie Freestone.

The hosts opened the scoring inside ten minutes when Callum Forsyth broke free in the Kenilworth 22 to score a try he converted.

Kenilworth pushed for a response but handling errors prevented them from getting on the scoreboard until the 25th minute, powerful back-row Mikkel Andresen barging his way over. The conversion was missed.

Earlsdon then extended their advantage to seven points when Josh Darcy won the race to his kick downfield to cross.

The conversion went wide of the uprights but the hosts pushed themselves further ahead with half-time approaching when Darcy once again broke through the Kenilworth defence to touch down for a 17-5 half-time lead.

Kenilworth started the second half more brightly than the first with captain Bobby Thompson adding to their earlier score after an interception. The conversion attempt was missed.

The try gave Kenilworth some momentum and they dominated the next 20 minutes without being able to convert their pressure into points.

They were punished when Earlsdon put the match beyond them with a try in the 70th minute, a well-worked period of play culminating in fly-half Forsyth crossing for his second. His successful conversion gave his side a 24-10 lead as the match entered its closing stages.

Five minutes later, Earlsdon had their fifth try when Leo Craddock showed his pace to beat the Kenilworth defenders. The conversion was missed but the hosts went into the final minutes with an unassailable 19-point lead.

Thompson went over again for Kenilworth in the 79th minute, with Alex Selby converting, but it was mere consolation.

Elsewhere at Kenilworth, their 2nd XV played Berkswell & Balsall in the 2nd XV Warwickshire Shield final on Sunday and were narrowly beaten 20-18 in a tough fixture.

Kenilworth’s tries came through Nick Collett and Marc Spriggs (2), with centre Andy Funnell adding a penalty.