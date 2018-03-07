Curran touches down to set up Twickenham repeat

Defending champions Warwick staged an impressive comeback at Allianz Park to beat Whitgift School and set up a repeat of the 2015 under-15 final.

Warwick were disappointed not to lead at half-time, having spurned three clear-cut opportunities from five metres out and also seen an effort from captain Tom Fawcett controversially ruled out.

Delight for Warwick after they cross for a try.

It took 40 minutes before any points were scored, Whitgift’s Joe Parkes nudging his side ahead from in front of the posts moments after Reece Brown had been denied in the corner by a try-saving tackle.

Whitgift made it 10-0 when prop Jonathan Benz-Solomon, a Quins Academy player, smashed his way over the line, with Parkes adding the extras.

Warwick kept the game within reach when fly-half Fred Lowe opted to go for goal in the 50th minute following an infringement at the ruck.

With the momentum shifting in Warwick’s favour, Zach Shirley capitalised on an overlap in the left-hand corner to touch down.

The conversion was missed to leave Warwick trailing the Croydon side 10-8 with 15 minutes left.

Five minutes later, Warwick again forced an overlap, with inside-centre Kieran Curran the beneficiary to score beside the posts

Under-16 player Fin Smith added the conversion to give Warwick a five-point advantage going into the closing stages.

It was now about whether Warwick could maintain their composure, retain possession and run the clock down.

Whitgift pressed and a lineout five metres from the Warwick line created an anxious moment as the game entered the dying seconds.

However, the throw was adjudged not to be straight and Warwick School were able to clear to touch to make it a second successive final for their under-18 team.

Warwick will meet Queen Elizabeth School Wakefield in the final at Twickenham on Wednesday with revenge on their minds, three years after losing out to them in the final of the under-15 competition.

Queen Elizabeth beat Northampton School for Boys 19-12 in their semi-final..