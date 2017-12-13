Contrasting cup progress for Warwick School sides

Warwick School’s 1st XV have progressed to the semi-finals of the Schools Cup competition where they are set to meet Whitgift School at Allianz Park, home of Premiership side Saracens.

They booked their place by defeating in-form outfit Canford School (Dorset) 57-12 and will now hope to emulate last season’s 1st XV who reached the national final at Twickenham.

The Blue and Whites led 27-12 at the break, with under-16 winger Harry Spencer scoring after latching on to a crossfield kick and fellow winger Henry Miles, prop Jozef Jones and fly-half Fred Lowe also crossing.

With the wind behind them after the restart, Warwick added four more tries, the pick of the bunch coming from Miles after great play from second-row Will Kelley and skipper Tom Fawcett.

The under-15 squad are hot on the heels of their peers after reaching the fifth round with a nervy 15-12 success over Bromsgrove.

Bromsgrove started ferociously but Warwick managed to keep their line intact despite being penned in their 22 for long periods.

Jamie Treasure, Will Mobberley and Max Plumb produced some useful line breaks and it was the hosts who scored the only points of the first half, Seb Coughlin touching down from a well set-up driving maul.

After the break, Warwick extended their lead with a try out wide but Bromsgrove responded with a penalty try.

A Tom Patrick drop goal extended Warwick’s advantage to eight points but with two minutes left Bromsgrove crossed to bring it back to 15-12.

The conversion was missed and from the restart the speedy Bromsgrove winger took play back deep into the Warwick 22.

Concerted pressure earned Bromsgrove a penalty in front of the posts 25 metres out but knowing the equalising kick would take his side through as the away team, the kicker fluffed his lines and it was Warwick who progressed.

Warwick will now entertain Loughborough Endowed Schools in the next round on Thursday January 18 (2.15pm).