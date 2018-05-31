Quickfire 65 from Calcott provides the platform for Spa’s winning draw

Leamington had to be satisfied with a winning draw at home to the Birmingham League Division One’s bottom side Wellington.

Having been asked to bat following a delayed start, Leamington made their customary poor opening.

Paul Lawrence bowls to Tom Clayton.

Matt Payne, promoted on the strength of two centuries in the previous week, failed to bring his form into the match and he was dismissed without troubling the scorers.

Skipper Jon Wigley found the going a little easier and he had made 46 before edging behind to Matty Simmonds, one of three catches for the stand-in keeper.

None of Leamington’s middle order made a telling contribution, although all got starts, with the exception of keeper Chris Calcott. He peppered the boundary fence, clearing it three times, in making a rapid 65.

A late flurry from Matt Davison and Nabeel Asghar saw Leamington close on 224 for eight from their 52 overs.

Wellington’s overseas star Wendell Wagner took three expensive wickets, costing 73 runs.

In response, Wellington made a poor start, losing two quick wickets.

They regrouped and Charlie Mackleworth [34] and skipper Simon Khomari added 50 before both fell to the spin of Perry Derrick.

When Komari became the sixth batsman dismissed with 126 on the board, Wellington decided to shut up shop.

They achieved this with a few alarms but the reliable Wagner made 42 before falling leg-before to Wigley with two overs left.

Despite Leamington’s best efforts, they were unable to strike further as Wellington ended on 180 for eight.

Leamington 2nds made the short trip to Kenilworth Wardens, and had the match sewn up by 4.15pm.

Jack Hawkes asked Wardens to bat on what proved to be a difficult wicket and the hosts were soon 11 for three as Spa opening bowlers Joe Midgley and Paul Lawrence, pictured, exploited helpful conditions.

Richard Anthony compiled an excellent 54 but no one else reached double figures as Lawrence steadily worked his way through the line-up, earning excellent figures of six for 47 as Wardens were tumbled out for 90.

Max Lion fell leg-before to Tom Brammer for 25 and the same fate befell Steve Dyer as Leamington wobbled in response.

However, Nick Couzens’ run-a-ball undefeated 36 saw Leamington home on 91 for four.

Leamington 3rds’ trip to Ashton-Under-Hill was postponed due to heavy rain in the Cotswolds but the fourth team continued their good form with an impressive win over Adlestrop on Flavels.

Most of Leamington’s batsmen made a contribution, with Lee Credgington (60) and Billy Hallett (44) the pick.

The home side’s teatime total of 230 for nine always seemed a challenge for Adlestrop and they never got going as Credgington continued his fine match by earning three wickets.

Toby Askin also picked up a brace as Adlestrop were bowled out for 118.