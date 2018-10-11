Prophet flying high after picking up player-of-the-month award

An airline pilot from Southam is our final winner of this season’s Player of the Month competition, sponsored by Leamington solicitors Blythe Liggins.

Chris Prophet, who flies out of Birmingham with Flybe, notched up an unbeaten 99 for Kenilworth against Fillongley in a win that moved his club up into second place in Warwickshire Division One - and won him six cricket balls for his club.

Opening the batting with Dave Edmunds, Chris was tantalisingly close to a century when the 50-over match closed with Kenilworth on 240 for eight.

Then, after his heroics with the bat, he came on with the ball and, in the last over of the game, removed the final Fillongley batsman.

Next day, Chris, who has been with Kenilworth for six years, was back in action, again with an unbeaten innings, this time not out for 84 against Kenilworth Wardens.

Richard Thornton, joint senior partner at sponsors Blythe Liggins, said: “We have had some worthy winners of the monthly competition this year and Chris’s back-to-back innings of just short of 200 runs puts him up there with the stars - much like his job does!

“We enjoy sponsoring this competition and will be back again next year. In the meantime, I congratulate all our winners and all those who came so close to lifting the awards themselves.”