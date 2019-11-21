Warwick Racecourse parkrun is officially up and running

Warwick Racecourse parkrun is holding a celebration on Saturday morning to mark its formal opening.

The event got off to a low-key start on September 28 with 104 runners completing the first free-to-enter 5k run and has already proved a welcome addition to the parkrun family, as Abi Morton explained.

“The numbers at both Leamington and Stratford parkruns are growing so there was definitely a need for another local parkrun and the racecourse always seemed like the perfect venue,” said Morton.

“Martin Cable, my co-event director, was keen to set up a parkrun in Warwick as he had been travelling to Leamington to run for years.

“Although he first started looking into it a few years ago, the idea really gained momentum in April this year when we were asked by Kevin Baskerville - event director at Leamington parkrun and our local ambassador - to form a core team.

“I have also been a keen parkrunner since 2013 and jumped at the chance to get involved.”

Funding was secured from Volvo, Apteco, King Henry VIII Fund, the district council and the town council and Morton believes Warwick Racecourse parkrun can become a real community asset.

“The course involves an out-and-back route (one clockwise loop, one anti-clockwise loop), which we believe really creates a sense of togetherness, with everybody passing everybody else at some point.

“And we meet afterwards for food and drink in Warwick Golf Centre.

“The idea is really to create our own community, welcoming runners and walkers alike.

“And importantly, the event could not go ahead without a team of volunteers, so we try and encourage runners to get involved in this side of things too. We are gradually starting to build our own base of regular participants and volunteers.”

Tomorrow’s event will see sponsors, members of the council and parkrun doctor’s surgeries at the racecourse for the official launch.

Further information can be found at warwickracecourse@parkrun.com