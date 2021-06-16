Two last-end thrillers see bowlers into County fours final

County fours finalists, Royal Leamington Spa's Dawn Horne, Anita Cowdrill, Jenny Wickens and Janice White

ROYAL LEAMINGTON SPA

In the 2021 Warwickshire Ladies County competitions, Spa’s Dawn Horne, Anita Cowdrill, Jenny Wickens and Janice White have won through to the final of the fours competition. In very tense quarter-final and semi-final games played at the weekend, the foursome were trailing going into the final ends of both matches. However, a final-end 3 saw them defeat Moira Parson’s Welford team 16-14 in the quarter-final and 4 shots on a dramatic final end in the semi-final saw them overturn a three-shot deficit to just edge past Heather Mills’ Grange team by 17 shots to 16. They will face a team from Welford in the final in late July, and will also be one of Warwickshire’s two representatives in this competition at the National Championships to be held in Leamington in August.

Royal Leamington Spa had both their men’s and ladies teams in action away at Three Spires in Coventry this week and both returned home with victories.

In their weekend triples match, Spa’s men were always the better team, taking wins on four of the six rinks. Despite dropping 6 shots on the last end to allow the home side to double their score, it was Captain Bill Claridge who led the way for Spa as he, Neil Weston and skip Mervyn Taylor completed a 25-12 win. There were also wins for Jim Tighe (19-13), Dave Turner (18-15) and Dave Wigman (15-13) whilst Malcolm Wickens (12-17) and Greville Reader (8-13) both lost as Spa ran out 97-83 winners.

Spa’s ladies matched their male counterparts in a 3-triples midweek encounter. In an otherwise close game, Bonny Claridge, Jean Leyland and Janice White recorded a fine 22-11 win courtesy of a 12 shot haul over the final 4 ends. On the other rinks, Tracey Turner-Smith ended 14-10 and Enid Reece narrowly lost 13-15 as Spa completed a 49-36 overall win.

LILLINGTON

07/06 LBC (home) vs Caldecott Park, 4 x triples LBC win 59-47

Richard Joyce, Kay Gebbels and skip Val Joyce led 10-4 at 9 ends and continued in similar vein in the second half by winning 19-9 against a visitors trio skipped by Danny.

Rosemary Murphy, Eric Murphy and skip June Sibbick trailed 4-7 at 9 ends against a rink from Caldicott skipped by Tony who ran out 8-15 winners after 18 ends.

Cherry Matthews, Paul Wakem and skip Hugh Matthews took control in the early stages leading 12-4 after 9 ends and despite a spirited response from the visitors skipped by John, the home side won 16-11.

Pam Ponting, Clive Radford and skip Ian Henderson fought a close game against opposition trio skipped by Rod but the home side ran out 16-12 victors.

12/06 LBC (away) vs Grange 5 x rinks. Grange won 89-87

Steve Poole, Sid Solanki, John Buggins and skip Malcolm Welch had a good start leading 15-5 at 10 ends and continued their form to win comfortably 28-13 at 21 ends.

Mick Smith, Paul Wakem, Hugh Matthews and skip Keith Francis led 13-5 at 10 ends and improved their lead before dropping 4 shots on the last end to reduce their winning margin to 6 shots, 21-15.

Martin Buggins, Dave Harwood, Bob Mann and skip Nigel Roach started slowly with the home side skipped by Bob Page leading 19-4 at 10 ends. Lillington better contained Grange in the second period but still lost 9-27.

Mike Davies, Clive Radford, Dave Print and skip Paul E Smith enjoyed a close tussle against a Gary Wilkinson rink, trailing by 2 shots at 10 ends and failed to overturn the deficit losing 13-16.

Alan Wiggins, Fred Bannister, Eric Murphy and skip John Henfrey narrowly led 9-7 at 10 ends against a home rink led by Paul Dymond and a nip and tuck second period was decided by a last end decider by Grange winning 16-18.

SOUTHAM

Southam ladies came out second best in their 15 ends home match against Stratford, which was three triples and a pair, 35-55.

They only managed one drawn game which was skipped by Sue Thornicroft with Sheila Lyne, Heather Brooks 5-8 down at 10 ends they managed to pull back to level the game 10-10.

Chris Cooke (skip) Velisa Brown, Janet Thornley were never in the game 4-12 down at 10 ends losing 6-18.

Heather Tredgold (skip) Sandi Couchman, Carol Bradley were 9-9 at 10 ends but lost the game 11-16.

Wendy Jeffs and Barbara Godfrey in the pairs lost 8-11.

Southam had a better result in their 16 ends mixed match at home to Leamington Hastings winning all three rinks 53-40.

The highest winning rink was skipped by Ted Coupe with Barbara Godfrey, Jim Lyne, Carol Bradley were slow to start but were 10-8 up at 10 ends winning 19-12.

Sue Thornicroft (skip) John Dover, Janet Thornley, Peter Godfrey were 0-7 down at 5 ends, 6-9 at 10 ends but had the better finish to win 14-11.

Ron Walton (skip) Sheila Lyne, Heather Brooks, Jamie Langston were in dominant form and were 20-6 up at 10 ends and although the away side found their form they managed to hold on for the win 20-17.

Their winning form continued in the KDL match away to Kineton 51-44.

The highest winning rink was skipped by Ted Coupe with Aubrey Brown, Wendy Jeffs, Ken Tredgold who had a tight game they were 14-14 at 14 ends but had the final word to win 21-15.

Bob Jardine (skip) Heather Tredgold, Tony Hoffman, Carol Bradley also had a tight encounter 8-8 at 10 ends they had the better second half to win 17-12.

Ron Walton (skip) David Adnitt, John Dover, Velisa Brown were under pressure from the start 2-15 down at 9 ends they rallied to close the gap losing 13-17.

They were in winning mode at home to Home Guard 52-36.

The highest winning rink was skipped by Denis Ward with Arnold Goad, Sheila Lyne, Ken Tredgold who were never in trouble 11-3 up at 10 ends winning 24-9.

Bob Jardine (skip) Stuart Rowley, Peter Godfrey, Carol Bradley again led from the start of their game 12-4 up at 10 ends winning 17-13.