Talented Leamington athlete is a Welsh national champion
Lloyd Ellis wins 400m hurdles title
Saturday, 28th August 2021, 5:44 pm
Talented athlete Lloyd Ellis won the senior men’s 400metre hurdles at the Welsh Championship.
The former Princethorpe College student gave up athletics for two years having been in Utrecht (Netherlands) for University but, now aged 22, he is back at the University of Birmingham.
He qualifies for Wales via Welsh parents but has been a Leamington lad since birth.
Lloyd trained at Leamington athletics club with his coach Andy Poppleton and has been working with Babs Kandola at Leamington Community Boxing Club.