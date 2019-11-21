Siggers, Gwynn and McKeown top podium as local runners dominate at Broadway

There were local winners of both the men’s and women’s races at the Broadway Marathon om Sunday.

Hills, stiles and gates were made even more challenging by significant rainfall in the run-up to the event.

Nevertheless, Kenilworth Runners’ Andrew Siggers took it all in his stride, carving out a significant lead over his nearest rival to cross the line in a winning time of 3:25:51.

Spa Striders’ Bethan Gwynn celebrated her first-ever race victory, coming home in 4:30:06.

Completing the Striders turnout were Keith Wilson (4:26:44), Jack Gammon (4:55:44), Ville Tiitola (4:57:16), Ash Hogg (5:42:05) and Paul Harris (6:13:28), with Elliot Cooke (8th in 4:12:00) and Jennifer Vaughan (8th lady in 5:03:06) running for Kenilworth.

Striders also topped the podium in the half-marathon with Chris McKeown taking the honours in 1:37:20.

Kenilworth Runners’ Anthony Morgan (1:51:44) was sixth, with Rachel Miller beating her course best to come home second lady in 1:56:50.