Siggers finishes inside the top 150 at the BMW Berlin Marathon

Andy Siggers, seen here competing in the Rugby 6, dipped below 2hr 30min at the BMW Berlin Marathon at the weekend.
Kenilworth Runners’ Andy Siggers ran well to finish 149th in the BMW Berlin Marathon on Sunday in a time of 2hr 28min 5sec.

Teammate George Crawford ran a new personal best of 2:43:38 to finish 654th.

Melissa Janda was hoping to dip under four hours for the first time but suffered from about 16 miles and had to settle for 4:06:45.

She will go again for a sub-four when she takes on the Chicago Marathon in a couple of weeks.

Spa Striders’ Chris Liddle finished in 2:44:43, while Chris McKeown battled injury to cross the line in 3:17:02.

Kenilworth Runners’ Dave Pettifer finished 358th and first V70 in the Robin Hood Nottingham Half Marathon on Sunday in a time of 1:38:11.

Hoping to go faster, in what was his 100th half-marathon, the hills in the first half of the race took their toll on Pettifer.

However, there was some consolation with his time ensuring a top-ten UK ranking for his age group.

Spa Striders’ in-form Ian Allen finished seventh overall at the Cheltenham Half Marathon in a time of 1hr 14min 12sec, while clubmate Mairi Walker was tenth female after clocking a four-minute personal best of 1:29:46.

Kenilworth Runners’ David Brown was 831st in 1:55:12.

Striders’ Zoe Beale and Ash Hogg took on Northern Ireland’s Causeway Coast Ultra (40 miles) in surprisingly pleasant conditions, finishing in 8:12:16 and 8:55:04 respectively, with Beale fourth lady home.

Nigel Fox ran the Bournville Leafy 10k in 50:34 to finish in 58th.

Meanwhile, up in Scotland, Striders’ Tom Gotts completed the Great Scottish Run in 1:42:30.

Spa Striders’ Andy Pope earned himself not only a personal best but also a possible New York Marathon Good For Age with a time of 1:35:34.

Fellow Strider Liz Draper bagged her 70th marathon at the Aston Subedge Marathon in the Cotswolds, finishing in 5:17.

Striders’ Ben Howat completed the Tissington Trail Half Marathon in a time of 1:46:42 and Claire Rawbone covered the Windsor Women’s 10k in 61:20.

Struggling with injury, fellow Strider Kat Robertson finished the Blenheim Palace Half Marathon in 1:41:13, while John-Paul Hunt took part in the Apley Estate Autumn Challenge 21k off-road run, crossing the line fifth in 1:38:29.