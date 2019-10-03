Siggers finishes inside the top 150 at the BMW Berlin Marathon

Kenilworth Runners’ Andy Siggers ran well to finish 149th in the BMW Berlin Marathon on Sunday in a time of 2hr 28min 5sec.

Teammate George Crawford ran a new personal best of 2:43:38 to finish 654th.

Melissa Janda was hoping to dip under four hours for the first time but suffered from about 16 miles and had to settle for 4:06:45.

She will go again for a sub-four when she takes on the Chicago Marathon in a couple of weeks.

Spa Striders’ Chris Liddle finished in 2:44:43, while Chris McKeown battled injury to cross the line in 3:17:02.

Kenilworth Runners’ Dave Pettifer finished 358th and first V70 in the Robin Hood Nottingham Half Marathon on Sunday in a time of 1:38:11.

Hoping to go faster, in what was his 100th half-marathon, the hills in the first half of the race took their toll on Pettifer.

However, there was some consolation with his time ensuring a top-ten UK ranking for his age group.

Spa Striders’ in-form Ian Allen finished seventh overall at the Cheltenham Half Marathon in a time of 1hr 14min 12sec, while clubmate Mairi Walker was tenth female after clocking a four-minute personal best of 1:29:46.

Kenilworth Runners’ David Brown was 831st in 1:55:12.

Striders’ Zoe Beale and Ash Hogg took on Northern Ireland’s Causeway Coast Ultra (40 miles) in surprisingly pleasant conditions, finishing in 8:12:16 and 8:55:04 respectively, with Beale fourth lady home.

Nigel Fox ran the Bournville Leafy 10k in 50:34 to finish in 58th.

Meanwhile, up in Scotland, Striders’ Tom Gotts completed the Great Scottish Run in 1:42:30.

Spa Striders’ Andy Pope earned himself not only a personal best but also a possible New York Marathon Good For Age with a time of 1:35:34.

Fellow Strider Liz Draper bagged her 70th marathon at the Aston Subedge Marathon in the Cotswolds, finishing in 5:17.

Striders’ Ben Howat completed the Tissington Trail Half Marathon in a time of 1:46:42 and Claire Rawbone covered the Windsor Women’s 10k in 61:20.

Struggling with injury, fellow Strider Kat Robertson finished the Blenheim Palace Half Marathon in 1:41:13, while John-Paul Hunt took part in the Apley Estate Autumn Challenge 21k off-road run, crossing the line fifth in 1:38:29.