Quartermaine is already attracting big promoters ahead of debut

Promoter Mervyn Turner has talked up the prospects of Danny Quartermaine ahead of the Cubbington fighter’s pro debut on Saturday evening.

In his first fight for Shamrock Boxing Promotions, Quartermaine is appearing on the Havoc at the Holte II show at Villa Park, ending an 89-fight amateur career.

The 22-year-old super-featherweight won the English belt and silver at the Haringey Box Cup as an amateur with Cleary’s Gym but Turner believes he can surpass those achievements in the pro ranks.

“The professional ranks will really suit Danny,” said Turner, speaking to Lights Out.

“I think he’s a future star. He’s had a very, very good amateur career and as his coach once said, no one ever wanted a rematch.

“Danny gives it his all and his style absolutely suits the pros.

“There won’t be any of this getting use to the professional scene. He’ll be right in there.

“He’s got a huge following and I guarantee he’s going to make an absolute splash.

“On the 22nd we’re going to see a real star being born in the professional ranks.”

He added: “He’s a super talented kid. He’s got loads of fights in him and I think we’ll see him rise and rise and rise.

“We’ve already got big promoters knocking on the door and I don’t think it will be long before he’s on that stage.”

While Quartermaine admits his debut will be a learning experience, he still intends it to be a winning one.

“Obviously, we’re going out there for the win, it’s 100 per cent what we want,” said Quartermaine.

“Obviously, I’ve got to get used to the speed of the fight.

“It’s only a four rounds so is not much different to the amateurs, three threes is what I was doing before and it’s a high tempo, high intensity fight.

“I’m going to go out there, show what I’ve got and show that I’m not just a fighter, I am a boxer as well and obviously get the win.”