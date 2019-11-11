Lou Smith captures the action at Burton Dassett Country Park.

PHOTO GALLERY: Midland Women's Cross Country League

Photographer Lou Smith braved the elements at Burton Dassett on Saturday to capture the hardy souls competing in the first Division One fixture of the season

Leamington C&AC, Spa Striders and Kenilworth Runners were all in action as the campaign got under way in pretty brutal conditions.

Lou Smith captures the action at Burton Dassett Country Park.
