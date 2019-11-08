Wardens

PHOTO GALLERY: Cricket teams from the past (A-K)

After the success of the darts galleries, I've dipped into the cricket archives to dig out some old team photos and important events.

AP Leamington, Ashorne & Moreton Morrell, Bishops Itchington, Claverdon, Flavels, Harbury, Hunningham and Kenilworth Wardens all feature in our first instalment.

From 1988

1. AP Leamington CC

A nicely choreographed pic from the early Westlife auditions to kick off.

2. AP Leamington CC

From 1987

3. Ashorne & Moreton Morrell CC

"No one told me my foot would be in the picture." Classic cricket whites and works shoes combination from the trophy-winning Bishops Itchington in 1984.

4. Bishops Itchington CC

