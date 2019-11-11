PHOTO GALLERY: Birmingham Cross Country League Division Two
Lou Smith braved the elements to capture the hardy souls taking part in the opening Division Two fixture of the season.
Kenilworth Runners and Spa Striders were among the teams taking part at the Striders-hosted race at Burton Dassett Hills Country Park.
Lou Smith captures the action from Burton Dassett Hills Country Park.
jpimediaresell
Lou Smith captures the action from Burton Dassett Hills Country Park.
jpimediaresell
Lou Smith captures the action from Burton Dassett Hills Country Park.
jpimediaresell
Lou Smith captures the action from Burton Dassett Hills Country Park.
jpimediaresell
View more