Pettifer’s time comes tumbling down at Edinburgh and so does he

Kenilworth Runners’ Dave Pettifer will not forget the 2019 Edinburgh Marathon in a hurry.

With rain at the start and a strong headwind over the final six miles, the running conditions were already testing.

However, finishing strongly on his way to his best time in more than three years, Pettifer tripped on the plastic decking the marathon organisers used to protect the grass in the finishing area, injuring his head, arm and leg 100 metres from the finish.

Despite losing nearly a minute to recover and stagger over the line, where he was immediately given stitches to a head wound, he was pleased to finish first V70 in 3hr 24min 35sec.

The time puts him in the top three for his age category in the UK this year.

Also representing Kenilworth, husband and wife David and Michelle Oxtoby were both delighted with new personal bests of 3:25:45 (601st) and 3:56:26, (2,125th), respectively.

The Kenilworth quartet was completed by Daniel Lawrence who finished 2,508th in 4:01:40 having had his training severely affected by injury over the last couple of months.

Spa Striders’ Richard Sharman clocked 3:26:36.

The race was won by Kenyan Dan Tanui in 2:30:13.

Steve Fowle was the first of four Kenilworth Runners to complete the Liverpool Rock n Roll Marathon on Sunday, finishing 257th in a time of 3:26:07.

Samantha Fowle was a position back in 3:26:11.

Jane Kidd ran a new PB of 3:31:01 to win the W60 category, while David Lowe finished 442nd in 3:36:30.

The race was won by Ben Russell in a time of 2:32:57.

In the half-marathon, Kenilworth’s Mark Alldritt clocked 1:35:56, with Spa Striders’ Zoe England celebrating a nine-minute PB of 1:51:00 and fellow Strider Gary Perkins coming home in 2:14:38.