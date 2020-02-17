Perry lifts British title

Kenilworth’s Sarah-Jane Perry captured her second British title at the weekend.

The top seed negotiated three tightly contested games to defeat Sussex’s Jasmine Hutton in the final of the AJ Bell British National Championships in Nottingham.

Perry had reached the final after beating Kiera Marshall, Millie Tomlinson and Julianne Courtice, the last two in five-game thrillers.

Hutton, 20, whose route to the final was unconventional after receiving two byes due to player withdrawals, pushed the British number one hard but 29-year-old Perry used her experience to power through to claim her second British crown.

A tight opening first between these two was only separated at the end when Perry, the 2015 champion, played a cleverly disguised shot which evaded Hutton, who was stuck at the back of the court.

Perry then took her momentum from the first into the second but was pegged back from 7-3.

Perry in final action against Jasmine Hutton

Hutton managed to save one game ball but could not avoid succumbing to the second as Perry took it 11-9.

Hutton continued her spirited effort into the third but the top seed only needed one championship ball to secure the title.

“I’m really pleased to win a second national title because I’ve been stuck on one for a little while,” said Perry who trains at Kenilworth Tennis, Squash and Croquet Club.

“Jasmine played fantastic. She came out with no signs of nerves and played some really fearless squash. She has improved so much in the past six, 12, 18 months.

“She is definitely pushing in that crop of young players trying to challenge the slightly older guard like myself. I am sure she will have many more finals.

“My goals for the rest of the season is to try and push on a bit further in some of the platinum events and try and get into that top four or five in the world.”