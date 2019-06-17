Osborne’s prolific form with the ball earns him first monthly award

Warwick Cricket Club's Josh Osborne collects his cricketer of the month prize from Blythe Liggins partner Tim Lesters.
Sixteen wickets in four matches has seen a young Warwick seamer crowned the Courier & Weekly News’ first cricketer of the month for the 2019 season.

Josh Osborne, 24, is part of a Warwick CC bowling attack which has seen the club bag back-to-back promotions over the past two seasons and his rich vein of form now sees him top not only his club’s wicket-taking charts but also the league’s.

In association with sponsors Blythe Liggins Solicitors, the Courier & Weekly News has crowned Josh our best of the bunch for May, after the right-arm bowler claimed a five-for, two four-fors and a three-for in his last four games.

His prize, collected from Leamington law firm Blythe Liggins’ Rugby Road headquarters, is a box of new balls for his club.

Josh, whose career-best figures are an impressively economical six for eight, said: “Personally, it’s been a good season so far.

“I hadn’t actually played much cricket coming into the new season as I’d been away at university, so I didn’t think I had much to lose.

“It’s just clicked really and I’ve now taken 21 or 22 wickets, so I’m really pleased.”

Josh has been part of the Warwick set-up for the past ten years, joining as a junior. As well as leading the first team’s attack, he’s also helping out with the club’s latest crop of juniors.

He said: “The club’s definitely going in the right direction. We have had two promotions and could well go up again this year but, if not, it will be a good consolidation season.

“I’m enjoying it and also coaching the club’s ‘transition’ age group, so those making the move from All Stars to hard-ball cricket. I’ve been involved with training juniors at district and county level and it’s something I really enjoy.”

Tim Lester, partner at Blythe Liggins, said: “Josh’s form so far this season has been incredibly impressive and he’s a very deserving first winner of 2019. Leading the league’s wicket-taking charts is no mean feat, I hope his fine form continues for the rest of the campaign.”

For more information about Blythe Liggins, visit www.blytheliggins.co.uk