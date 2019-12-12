Ninth successive Etwall club trophy for Kenilworth

Kenilworth Masters won the top visiting club trophy for the ninth year in succession at Etwall Eagles’ 15th annual gala on Saturday.

Kenilworth took a large team of 25 swimmers to the fun end-of-year event at Alfreton Leisure Centre in Derbyshire where a record haul of more than 1,000 points put them well ahead of their nearest challengers.

The Etwall meet encompasses all that is great about masters swimming, with a few first-timers trying their hand at competing and 12 swimmers in the team completing the All at Etwall challenge by racing 25m, 50m and 100m in all the four swimming strokes plus the 100m individual medley and relays all in one day.

Eighteen-year-old Bethan Jordan made her debut as a Masters swimmer, while at the other end of the scale, Arthur Lowe, still competing at the age of 84, won the event trophy for beating the Meet Best Time by the greatest margin.

Club chairman Jill Groves also achieved victory in a close fingertip finish to win the elimination Skins competition.

There were plenty of personal bests achieved as well as several Kenilworth Masters swimmers finishing top in their age group.

A fantastic year of achievements will be celebrated at the club’s annual Christmas Dinner and awards ceremony on Saturday at The Drawing Board in Leamington.

