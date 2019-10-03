Merged club aims to combine the best of Leamington and Khalsa

Khalsa and Leamington have merged to form a new super club.

KLHC brings together the best of each organisation, with the merged outfit now boasting six men’s sides, five ladies’ teams and a thriving junior academy.

Before the merger, Khalsa had an extremely strong men’s section, winning promotion to National League at the end of last season.

Leamington’s men were also enjoying success but despite back-to-back promotions, were still fighting their way through lower divisions and the merger has given emerging men’s talent from the club the valuable opportunity to play at a higher standard.

Despite their strength as a men’s squad, Khalsa did not have a ladies’ or juniors’ section which left them struggling to recruit fresh talent.

With Leamington’s ladies’ first team also pushing for promotion to the National League, joining the two clubs has created an environment where juniors can learn from seniors playing at the highest level.

KLHC also hope to provide their players and supporters a new home in the coming years.

Pre-merger, Khalsa were gifted a ten-acre site on Bericote Road in Leamington.

With the help of club members, the local community and Gursewak Trust, Khalsa secured planning permission for a pitch and clubhouse on the site.

Warwick District Council are now assisting the club with a business plan and access to funding streams.

All club members are focused on a major fundraising drive to help them realise their dream of becoming a centre of excellence for hockey in the Midlands.

The multi-sport village aims to offer a friendly, family environment for players and supporters to enjoy, while also providing facilities that the local community can benefit from.

Mike Dury, previously chairman of Leamington Hockey Club and now co-chairman of KLHC, said: “We’re really excited to be combining the best of the clubs.

“Both Khalsa and Leamington have always been family orientated, while endeavouring to offer members the highest standard of coaching and competition possible.

“By merging the clubs, we’ve created an environment where the seniors can excel and the juniors have a clear pathway from grassroots through to a high-level of senior hockey.”

Narinder Birdi, who was previously chairman of Khalsa Hockey Club and is now co-chairman of KLHC, added: “Not only are we bringing together incredible sporting talent and members with invaluable professionalism and talent, we’re giving local hockey a fantastic new home.

“With over 200 members in the merged club, we’re excited to see what the future holds for this mighty hockey family.”