King: Le Mans will not be taken lightly

Jordan King is braced for the final race of the 2019/19 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) ‘SuperSeason’ as he heads to France for his debut appearance at the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The 25-year-old Harbury driver will partner with Jackie Chan DC Racing x Jota as he and team-mates David Heinemeier Hansson and Ricky Taylor tackle the 8.5-mile circuit in the LMP2 class.

Jordan King

King had a sensational start to his WEC career, with the Warwick-born driver claiming victory in his first ever endurance race - the 1,000 miles of Sebring.

While the 6 Hours of Spa presented an entirely different challenge in chaotic winter weather conditions, King is looking forward to contesting in the world’s most prestigious and challenging endurance race.

His machinery is an Oreca 07-Gibson and the trio will be competing against 61 teams that are contesting in this year’s event.

“I am very excited for the week ahead,” said King.

“Le Mans is such a special place to be racing at and the whole town really comes alive for this event.

“What lays ahead of us is a huge challenge and it’s one that shouldn’t be underestimated at all.

“Anything can happen during the race - it is 24 hours long after all.

“Ahead of it, we just need to ensure that we are as prepared as possible both as individuals and as a whole team.

“I’m confident that we will put in a good performance and I can’t wait to get going.”

The main event kicks off at 3pm (CET) on Saturday, with the entire race broadcast live on Eurosport.