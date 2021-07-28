Kenilworth's Tom Hall helps Great Britain's archers to fifth in Tokyo 2020

Kenilworth archer Tom Hall shooting in Tokyo 2020 (Picture Justin Setterfield/ Getty Images)

Kenilworth archer Tom Hall helped Great Britain’s men to fifth place in the team final at Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Team GB’s men’s recurve trio (seeded 10) finished in a noteworthy two places outside the medals.

Along with team mates Patrick Houston and James Woodgate, Great Britain produced a strong 6-0 win on Monday against Indonesia who were (seeded 7) .

But they were beaten in the quarter-finals, just missing out on a semi-final place after a close-fought match ended 5-3 against the Netherlands (seeded 2) who went on to finish 4th overall.

The Republic of Korea won gold and Chinese Taipei silver.

Starting with one set point each, Team GB and the Netherlands were set for a close match. The second set was claimed by GB to take a 3-1 lead. But the Netherlands took the final two sets, winning 5-3 after finishing on a 57 end.

Richard Priestman, Olympic Archery Coach said: “It was an incredibly close match but we had it in our grasp at 3-1 up. We shot very well and had our opportunity to win, but winning arrows are the hardest ones to take. The Netherlands are so strong and experienced and they stepped up to win when they had to.”

With Leamington’s Naomi Folkard - competing in her fifth Olympics - Great Britain had qualified ninth for the women’s team final.

But they missed out on progressing in the eliminations when they were beaten 5-3 by Italy on Sunday in a very close match. Folkard, 37, with Sarah Bettles and Bryony Pitman won the first set 52-51.

The next two went the Italians way 52-54 and 45-46, before a 53 all draw brought Team GB a final point and they finished ninth overall.

In the individual ranking on the opening day of the Games in Japan, Folkard had scored 629 for 47th, with Korea’s San Ankor topping the list with 680.

Folkard was then drawn against China’s Jiaxin Wu (18th seed) in the early hours of Wednesday morning in the eliminations, but was beaten 6-2 in a close match (20-22, 26-28, 28-27,26-28).

On his Olympic, debut Hall hit 649 for 48th in the men’s event , with Japan’s Hiroki Muto heading the field in 678.

Hall met 18th seed Md Ruman Shana of Bangladesh in the early hours of Tuesday morning at Yumenoshima Final Field in the 1/32 eliminations.