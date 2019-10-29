Kenilworth Masters claim three British records at the Nationals

Kenilworth Masters Swimming Club claimed three British records at the Swim England Masters National Championships at Pond’s Forge International Sports Centre in Sheffield last weekend.

The unbeaten men’s 160+ medley relay team of backstroker Alistair Knight, Rob Robson on the breaststroke leg, James Wardle (butterfly) and Neal Smith sprinting home on the freestyle leg, triumphed in both the 4x50m and 4x100m events.

Mixed medley gold medallists James Wardle, Jill Groves, Clare Wilkinson and Neal Smith.

The record in the 4x50m event was slashed from 1min 48.29sec to 1:46.05 and in the 4x100m event they took an incredible 6.29 seconds off the old mark, breaking the four-minute barrier and setting a new bar of 3:54.97.

In the same age group category, Miguel Machado, Matt Wardle, James Wardle and Smith were also rewarded with a British record in the 4x100m freestyle relay, bringing the mark down from 3:34.41 to 3:33.29.

In the mixed medley relay, the 160+ team of Jill Groves, Clare Wilkinson, James Wardle and Smith retained their national title, narrowly missing the British record by 0.2 of a second.

In the 72+ age group, Lucy Castle, Jen Tawn, Mel McWhirter and Sophie Hodgson were also awarded a silver medal in the 4 x 100m freestyle relay.

Individually, a great turnout from the club helped them achieve six individual golds, with Knight and Smith claiming two each and Wilkinson and Machado one apiece.

There were also silvers for Smith, Wilkinson, Groves, Robson, Elinor Bird, James Wardle and Thomas, with Wardle and Groves also picking up two bronze medals.

Smith, Knight, Machado, Robson, Thomas and Bird bolstered the bronze medal tally to ten.

Sophie Hodgson and newcomer Karen Mee also achieving significant personal bests.