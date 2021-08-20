Kenilworth are croquet league champions!

Kenilworths winning croquet team (from left) Phil Mander, Philip Wood, Mervyn Harvey and Phil Blake

In the final match of the West Midlands Golf Croquet League, Kenilworth travelled to Church Stretton needing a win and a bonus point to be assured of the league title.

They exceeded expectations with a 17 games to 1 victory.

Phil Mander, Philip Wood and Phil Blake won all four singles with Mervyn Harvey winning three, losing the fourth by a single hoop. Both doubles games also went Kenilworth’s way.

In the Association Croquet League, Kenilworth finished third.

Action will now be focussed on the internal club competitions.