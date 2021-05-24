Here's a look ahead to Wednesday's racing at Warwick

.

Wednesday is Warwick's Celebration Race Night, the final leg of this year's May Racing Carnival, with a seven-race card starting at 5.25pm, writes David Hucker.

The meeting kicks off with two races for novice hurdlers, beginning with the Congratulations Harry Skelton Warwickshire's Champion Jockey “National Hunt” Novices' Hurdle over two miles, in which owner J P McManus has two of the five runners, with easy Southwell bumper winner Broomfield Burg looking to have the better chance on his hurdles debut.

This is followed by the Bet At racingtv.com Novices' Hurdle over the longer distance of two miles and five furlongs which could lie between previous winners Mon Frere, successful at Taunton in April, and the hat-trick seeking four-year-old filly Bellatrixsa.

The third is the most valuable race of the evening, the South West Syndicate Novices' Handicap Chase over three miles, for horses aged five years and upwards and rated 0-120.

Dan and Harry Skelton are represented by Aheadfullofdreams, beaten at Plumpton last time, but raised 3lbs by the handicapper to a career-high rating of 112. The Composeur was beaten a long way at Worcester on his first run after six months off and should come on for that outing, although needs to brush on up his jumping.

Although just four line up for the Feldon Dunsmore Moving To Warwick Mares' Handicap Hurdle over two miles, it still looks a trappy affair. Kilmington Rose was sent off the 4-9 favourite when going down by a neck to Wilderness at Exeter, but is 2lbs worse off here, so has her work cut out to turn round the form.

Green Or Black was returning after a 179-day break when runner-up to Sorbet at Kempton Park and, with Kevin Brogan reducing her weight by 5lbs, may come out on top, although bottom-weight Solstalla, a winner over the course last September, can't be ruled out having her first run since wind surgery.

The second race over the bigger obstacles is the Racing TV Profits Returned To Racing Handicap Chase over two and a half miles which boasts the biggest field of the evening with 14 runners headed by Twycross Warrior, making his debut over fences for Great Alne trainer Robin Dickin. By contrast, veteran Un Beau Roman has 50 chase outings behind him and, even at the age of 13, could still be in the mix.

Longest race of the evening is the racingtv.com Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle over three and a quarter miles and this could provide quick compensation for Sartene's Son, who went down by a short head to I'm A Starman here last week and will have one of the more experienced riders in the saddle in Zac Baker.