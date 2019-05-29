Ex-Wardens youngster rewarded with Warwickshire CCC contract

Seventeen-year-old batsman and off-spinner Dan Mousley has been awarded his first professional contract by Warwickshire following a run of impressive performances in the Second XI and Under-19s.

Mousley, who recently joined Birmingham & District Premier League club Berkswell from Kenilworth Wardens, has been part of Warwickshire’s Performance Pathway since the age of eight.

Paul Farbrace, Sport Director at Warwickshire CCC, said: “The Cricket Management Team has been keeping close tabs on Dan’s development for some time. He has travelled with the first team to perform 12th man duties on a few occasions to gain experience of being in the elite cricket environment, whilst we’ve also been very encouraged with his performances for the Second XI, in the county age group teams and in club cricket.

“There has been some tremendous work done by Paul Greetham and the team working on our Performance Pathway in recent years and Dan’s graduation to the senior ranks not only demonstrates the improvements that the club has made in developing young cricketers, but in the strength of club cricket in our region.”

Mousley, a former Courier & Weekly News Player of the Month, is the second member of the Warwickshire Academy to join the club’s professional ranks this year following the addition of Moseley CC batsman Rob Yates, who signed in March.

Paul Greetham, elite cricket development manager at Warwickshire CCC, said: “Dan has shown great promise from an early age and we’re thrilled to see him awarded with his first professional contract.

“Outside of the Warwickshire set-up he has received excellent support from his family and his coaches at school and club level, particularly from Kenilworth Wardens.

“The professional game will demand more from Dan than anything that he has experienced before but he is ready to rise to the challenge and we wish him every success.”