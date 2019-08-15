Edwards withstands late challenge to maintain her Road Race League streak

Leamington C&AC’s Kelly Edwards maintained her unbeaten run in the Warwickshire Road Race League with victory at the Stratford Summer 6 on Saturday evening.

Despite strong winds, 356 athletes completed the seventh race in the series which took in the lanes around Mary Arden’s Farm at Wilmcote.

Dominic Priest battles it out with Knowle & Dorridge's Chris Sharp. Pictures: Tim Nunan

Edwards looked to be cruising to victory in the ladies’ race but faced a late challenge from Knowle & Dorridge’s Rachel Gifford.

However, she increased her pace to finish 22nd overall in 36min 12sec, 15 seconds clear of Gifford.

Despite holidays and injuries resulting in Leamington fielding one of their weaker teams this year, there was victory for Dominic Priest in the under-20 age group, with the youngster taking third place overall in 34:56.

Paul Andrew and Iain Mclaughlin staged another inter-club duel, with Andrew a place and 22 seconds in front of his clubmate in 34:34.

Paul Okey (39:17) was the club’s fourth scorer in 48th, with Chris Hitchman 110th in 42:44 and Alex Montgomery (46:17) making a rare appearance in the scoring six.

For Leamington’s women, Shamira Naidu-Young was the second lady scorer in 148th and 32nd lady in 44:52 and was followed by Laura Gould (204th in 48:29).

Mother and daughter Carol and Zara Blower ran together in their final race before Zara’s wedding, finishing in 50:31 and 50:32, respectively.

Neil Smith led Spa Striders home in sixth place in 33:20, with Chris McKeown eighth and third MV35 in 33:28.

Adam Notley was tenth in 34:13 and he was joined in the counting six by Simon Ludford (35:15), Steven Taylor (36:42) and Tim Beresford (38:06).

Trevor Wilkinson was sixth MV45 in 38:49.

For Striders’ ladies, Jo Fleming continued her improving form with seventh female overall and third FV35 in 39:58.

Claire Davidson was sixth FV35 in 40:36, with Claire Hinton eighth FV35 in 41:18 and Susan Cox sixth FV45 in 44:47.

Ben Taylor was the first of 58 Kenilworth Runners to complete the race, finishing seventh in 33:25.

Andy Crabtree (14th in 35:05), Kev Hope (19th in 35:29), Oliver Beasley (25th in 37:00), Stuart Hopkins (26th in 37:01) and Ian Baynes (30th in 37:29) completed the six counters for the Road Race League team.

For the ladies, Emma Ford ran well for third female and second senior lady in 37:53, with Rachel Miller (4th FV35 in 40:07), Emma Garnett (1st FV45 in 40:42) and Kelly Burnett-Nicholl (9th FV35 in 41:26) making up their scoring four.

The race was won by Coventry Godiva’s Oliver Paulin in 31:56.

Eighteen Spa Striders took part in the 3,000m at the open event at Edmondscote track as part of the club’s summer series.

Their runners were spread across three heats with Ian Allen posting the fastest time of 9min 25sec, with Chris McKeown finishing in 9:34 and Adam Notley posting 9:54.

Mairi Walker was the fastest lady in 11:16, ahead of Kat Robertson (12:42) and Lucy Tugwell (13:37).

Other times: Simon Ludford (9:56), Steven Taylor (10:18), Chris Wilson (10:57), Gethyn Friswell (11:14), Rob Mantell (11:19), Ben Parkinson (11:24), Andrew Pope (11:51), Paul Quinney (11:53), Matt Teager (12:28), Ivor Westmore (12:57) and Peter Schofield (13:30).