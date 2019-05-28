Edwards and Jeeves create history with England run at Great Birmingham 10k

History was created last weekend when Kelly Edwards and Jenny Jeeves became the first two athletes in the 90 years of Leamington C&AC to run for their country in the same race.

Following excellent runs in 10k road races at Telford and Chester, both athletes were invited to run for England in their respective age groups in the Great Birmingham 10k, lining up alongside five-time Olympian Jo Pavey.

Hopes of fast times were diminished, however, by rain, hills and a strong headwind over the last 3k.

Edwards went through half-way in 18min 5sec and despite slowing slightly as the headwinds and hills bit, she still crossed the line a superb eighth in the ladies’ race and fourth W40 in 37:38, just 40 seconds behind Pavey.

Jeeves was close to her best 5k time when she went through half-way in 19:55, eventually finishing fifth in the W50 age group in 41:55.

The ladies’ race was won by Chloe Richardson in 34:56.

Leamington C&AC’s Marc Curtis also competed, clocking 40:12 for 180th.