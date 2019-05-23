Double W’s overcomes a sloppy start to win the Carnival Handicap Chase

Northern raider Double W’s jumped to the front approaching the final fence to take the £30,000 Wigley Group Carnival Handicap Chase, feature race of leg three of the Warwick Qatar May Racing Carnival on Wednesday writes David Hucker.

Despite being left at the start and making a mistake at the first, jockey Leighton Aspell rode a patient race as course winner Whatduhavtoget set the pace.

She was joined by Solar Impulse at the end of the back straight and they turned for home together but Double W’s was stalking them, going much the better, and he went away on the run-in to land this valuable prize for Malton trainer Ruth Jefferson.

There was drama at the start of the opening Join Racing TV Now William Eborall Maiden Hurdle when second-favourite Yccs Portocervo, who was giving jockey Sam Twiston-Davies a difficult time, ran out before the first flight.

Outsider Espressino took the field along to the penultimate flight where odds-on favourite Story Of Friends jumped to the front and quickly settled matters with jockey Tom Scudamore, who dashed off after the race to ride Percy Street in the first at Southwell’s evening meeting.

Favourite backers did not get much of a run for their money in the Qatar Airways Coronation Handicap Hurdle, with 4-7 shot Kereman and Harry Skelton parting company at the fifth flight from the finish.

Up front, it was Knight Destroyer who was setting a good pace with Jonjo O’Neill Jnr, but he was running on empty approaching the second-last flight where he made a mistake and, although still in front at the last, was collared on the run-in by 40-1 outsider Carnage, who came fast and late under James Davies.

It did not take long for O’Neill Jnr to get on the scoresheet, however, as Scottshill led five fences from home and built up an unassailable lead to land the next, the Follow @racingtv On Twitter Chandler Handicap Chase, holding off Silver Man, who had disputed the lead early before running on up the straight.

Last year’s winner Mister Universum was looking for a repeat win for Dan and Harry Skelton in the £25,000 Feldon Dunsmore Carnival Handicap Hurdle and he was the one who shortened in the betting, replacing top-weight Dino Velvet as favourite.

With Peruvian Bleu unseating Lizzie Kelly after the tape rose, seven set out with Not Never and Magic Dancer making the early running.

It was 16-1 shot Mystic Sky, trained at Newmarket by Lucy Wadham, who had assumed command as the runners headed for home and she held the challenges of Leapaway and Mister Universum who were separated by just a short head at the line.

Killaro Boy made a successful British debut when beating favourite Marcle Ridge to take the Overbury Stud National Hunt Stallions Crudwell Cup Open Hunters’ Chase before Olly The Brave followed up on his debut second for the Skeltons to comfortably hold Adicci in the closing National Hunt Flat Race.