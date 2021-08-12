County champions crowned in successful ladies' finals weekend

Heather Mills - 4 Woods County Champion

PICTURES BY CAROL NORTON

The forecast was not good but on the day the weather was kind and apart from a dowsing at lunchtime when the players and officials were enjoying a very good lunch served by Warwick Boat Club ladies inside the clubhouse the day stayed dry.

The 4 Wood Singles between Kirsty Richards (Whitnash) and Heather Mills (Grange Ladies) was fairly evenly matched until the 10th end when Heather started to pull away eventually winning 21-12.

Triples Winners Jacqui Ashley, Mary Wheildon (County President) and Chris Hurst.

The 2 Wood Singles between Heather Mills (Grange Ladies) and Lynne Innes (Stratford) was another tightly fought game with the players 7 all at 13 ends but this time it was Lynne who managed to pull away and win 13-9.

Champion of Champions between Antoinette Lambert (Ambleside) and Helen Slimm (Whitnash) saw Antoinette holding a 14-9 lead at 13 ends before Helen picked up 4 shots on the 14th end and continued to press ahead to win 21-18.

The Pairs between Tracy Wheeler and Wendy Hobbis (Welford) against Maureen Edwards and Sigrid Thomas (Rugby Thornfield) was 8 all at the 9th end and although it was close all the way it was the Welford pair who managed to pull out the stops and win 17-15.

The Triples between Jacqui Ashley, Chris Hurst & Mary Wheildon (Warwick Boat Club) and Ann Goodman, Wendy Maries & Lynne Houghton (Fenny Compton) saw the Fenny Compton team move into the lead 6-0 at 5 ends but 3 shots on the 6th gave the Warwick Boat Club ladies a boost and they went ahead 14-7 by the 13th end and managed to hold on to win 17-10.

Champion of Champions - Helen Slimm

The Fours between Dawn Horne, Anita Cowdrill, Jenny Wickens & Janice White (RLS) and Hannah Smith, Zoe Barnard-Rowland, Yvonne Pick & Lisa Smith (Welford) saw the Welford team move into the lead 1-5 at 4 ends but 7 shots on the 5th end for the RLS team turned the tables and they went on to win 18-10.

Jacqui Ashley (Warwick Boat Club) won the Unbadged Singles 21-8 against Sandra Payne (RLS).

The Junior Singles between Hannah Smith (Welford) and Ellie Hurst (Warwick Boat Club) was very close right up to the 16th end when they were level 11 all when Hannah put her foot on the accelerator to go on and win 21-11.

The Benevolent Triples between Sheila Treanor, Irene Hanbridge & Caroline Harris (Nuneaton) and Carol Bradley, Sheila Lynes & Heather Tredgold (Southam) saw the Southam team racing ahead but a lull in the middle gave Nuneaton the opportunity they were looking for as they drew level 12 all at 12 ends, but Southam were having none of it and managed to pull ahead again to win 19-12.

Unbadged singles winner Jacqui Ashley

County Top Club between RLS and Welford proved to be very exciting with a 2 rink draw at the end leaving the game to be decided on shots – Welford won by just 6 shots – 66-60. A result which was to be reversed the following week when the two teams met again in the National Area Finals and RLS won 70-54.

The whole weekend was a great success & enjoyed by competitors, officers and the many supporters and spectators who came along.

Southam's Heather Tredgold, Sheila Lyne, Carol Bradley won the Benevolent Cup