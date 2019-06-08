Chung and Chan pick up silver medals at inter-regional finals

Two Lillington Free Church players claimed runners-up medals at the inter-regional finals at the University of Hertfordshire in Hatfield at the weekend, writes Phil John.

Jun Chung travelled on the Saturday to partner Wajid Wafiq of the Colebridge club and form the West Midlands under-11 boys’ team.

The pair had a very successful day, beating the North-West team 5-0, London 3-2 and Yorkshire 4-1.

Their only defeat came in their last match which they lost 4-1 to the North-East.

Nevertheless, runners-up medals were a deserved reward for their endeavours.

Mia Chan was selected for the West Midlands under-11 girls’ team but the region could not muster a second girl which meant she had to be content with playing in the individual event on the Sunday.

In her initial group, Chan finished second after wins over Eleanor Turner-Samuels (London) and Isabella Hall (East Midlands).

Her one defeat was at the hands of Evie Eccles of the North-East but she had done enough to proceed to the quarter-finals.

Here she encountered Isabella Turner-Samuels whom she beat 3-1.

In the semi-final, her opponent was London’s Brooke Morris who is ranked number four under-ten girl in England. Chan, also an under-ten, swept her aside 3-1.

This pitted her against the experienced Mia Lakhani of Middlesex who proved too strong and took the title 3-0 to leave Chan with a runners-up medal.

Jun Chung also returned on Sunday, winning one of his two group matches against Callem Pace.

In the knockouts Chung went down in straight sets to Prateek Divarkaria.