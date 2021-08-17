Bowls round-up - KDL whitewash for Southam over Wellesbourne

.

SOUTHAM

Southam completed a whitewash in their KDL match at home to Wellesbourne winning 72-26.

The highest winning rink was skipped by Ted Coupe with Wendy Jeffs, Sue Thornicroft, Ken Tredgold who were in total control 16-4 at 10 ends winning 33-10.

Bob Jardine (skip) Stuart Dunne, Brian Meacham, Jamie Langston again were never in trouble 14-4 up at 10 ends winning 22-7.

Denis Ward (skip) Heather Tredgold, David Adnitt, Sheila Lyne also led throughout their game 8-6 up at 10 ends winning 17-9.

They had a narrow defeat in their Coventry 6 match at home to Rugby Rail 46-51.

The only winning rink was skipped by Denis Ward with Ted Coupe, David Adnitt, Ken Tredgold who led from start to finish 10-5 at 10 ends winning 16-14.

Bob Jardine (skip) Roger Jones, Peter Godfrey, Stuart Dunne were 12-11 up at 10 ends but faded in the second half to lose 17-21

Stuart Rowley (skip) Terry Dunne, Ian Maule, Jamie Langston were 6-5 up at 10 ends but again could not maintain their lead to lose 13-16.

Southam ladies were also on the losing side away to Bilston 39-50.

They could only manage one drawn rink skipped by Heather Tredgold with Marie Bromwich, Carol Bradley 6-8 down at 10 ends they finished 13-13.

Wendt Jeffs (skip) Barbara Godfrey, Rosalie Ward were 14-3 up at 10 ends but then lost control to lose 14-17.

Sandi Coachman (skip) Sheila Lyne, Heather Brooks were 9-9 at 10 ends but again faded in the second half to lose 12-20.

Things did not improve in their KDL match at home to Moreton-in-Marsh losing 37-51.

The only winning rink was skipped by Chris Cooke with Terry Dunne, Arnold Goad, Barbara Godfrey who controlled their game throughout 7-5 up at 10 ends winning 16-13.

Bob Jardine (skip) Brian Meacham, Peter Godfrey, John Dover were 5-9 down at 10 ends but managed to recover to earn a draw 14-14.

Ken Tredgold (skip) Sandi Couchman, Heather Brooks, Jamie Langston were always in catch up 4-12 down at 10 ends losing 7-24.

ROYAL LEAMINGTON SPA

Royal Leamington Spa’s men’s and ladies’ teams both made the short trip to Whitnash last week and on both occasions, the home side came out on top. In the ladies 3-triples encounter, Anita Cowdrill, Christine Leigh and Chris Brayne managed a 16-8 win for Spa, but losses for Jane Whyatt (14-17) and Chris Weare (8-27) left Whitnash with a 52-38 victory as Spa ladies suffered their first defeat of the season.

Two days later Spa’s men suffered a similar fate, losing 68-86. Narrow 18-15 wins for Bill Claridge, Mike Wallace and Mervyn Taylor over Graham Cluff and Alan Taylor, Jim Tighe and Greville Reader against Mike Dean, were insufficient to negate defeats for Eric Smith against John Strain (11-14), Dave Turner who faced Keith Glen (10-18) and Dave Gardner who played Les Woodfield (11-24).

There were better results from Spa though in other games played last week. In a men’s game against Warwick Boat Club, Stephen Cowley, Alan Taylor and Dave Turner won 14 of the 15 ends played as they breezed their way to a 27-3 win, whilst Tony Cowley, Chris Tarrant and Jerry Horne were almost as prolific as they won 24-4. A 7-18 defeat for Jim Tighe was of little consequence as Spa ran out 58-25 winners.

Spa ladies meanwhile, returned from an away trip to Stratford with wins on every rink. Dawn Horne, Caroline Edwards and Enid Reece finished 26-8 winners, Chris Weare secured a 24-14 win and Chris Brayne (18-12) completed the whitewash as Spa took the match by 68 shots to 34.

LILLINGTON

Mixed Friendly at home to Sphinx (Cov) 1 x rink and 3 x triples, Lillington won 71-53

Rosemary Murphy, Dave Harwood and skip Val Joyce trailed a Colin Hayles trio 6-11 at 9 ends but despite a 7 on the penultimate end the home side failed to overhaul the visitors who won 20-17.

Helen Ellicott, June Sibbick and skip Colin Daly stormed into a 12-3 lead at 9 ends against a John Sandham trio and built on their advantage in the second period for a convincing 26-6 win.

Martin Buggins, Philip Hoare, John Buggins and skip Malcolm Welch got off to a poor start against a Sphinx rink skipped by Terry Whittaker, trailing 5-9 at 9 ends and despite a recovery in the second period lost 13-14.

Pam Ponting, Eric Murphy and skip Chris Venn fought a close battle throughout against a Steve Wood trio. A 3 shot advantage at 9 ends the ensuing change of lead saw Lillington eventually winning 15-13.

HOME GUARD