Bowls news from Southam, Royal Leamington Spa, Lillington and Home Guard

SOUTHAM

Southam ladies have reached the final of the Benevolent Triples.

On the way to the final Heather Tredgold, Sheila Lyne, Carol Bradley beat Dawn Horne, Jenny Wickens, Janice White (RLS). In the Quarter Finals beat Elaine Taylor (Stoke) Aileen Shuttleworth (Stoke) Maureen Edwards (Rugby) 29-5.

In the Semi-Final thay met another Southam team of Chris Cooke, Velisa Brown, Barbara Godfrey 16-10.

The final will be played at Stratford on 31 July or 1 August.

The ladies also had a win at home against Snitterfield 39-30.

Sandi Couchman (skip) Sheila Lyne, Carol Bradley were in control to be 8-4 up at 10 ends winning 14-7.

SueThornicroft (skip) Barbara Godfrey, Marie Bromwich again were never in trouble 8-2 up at 10 ends winning 15-8.

Heather Tredgold (skip) Velisa Brown, Naomi Faria ( Ist game for the club)

were in catch up throughout their game 6-8 down at 10 ends losing 10-15

In a men’s Coventry six match at home they lost to Leamington Avenue 49-52.

The highest winning rink was skipped by Stuart Rowley with Terry Dunne, Arnold Goad, Jamie Langston who were 9-8 up at 10 ends winning 18-13.

Bob Jardine (skip) Aubrey Brown, Stuart Dunne, Ian Maule were 6-14 down at 10 ends but had the better finish to win 19-17.

Ted Coupe (skip) Denis Ward, Tony Hoffman, Ken Tredgold had a tough game 3-18 down at 10 ends losing 12-22.

ROYAL LEAMINGTON SPA

In a dramatic late collapse in last weekend’s very hot weather, Royal Leamington Spa’s men just lost out to visitors Sherwood Park from Birmingham in a 5-triples match. From the start, Spa pulled out a slender advantage and as the match approached its conclusion, still held a 12-shot overall advantage with 4 ends remaining. However, leading 14-8, a disastrous finish to the game saw Dave Gardner drop 15 unanswered shots to finish 14-23, whilst Spa’s Dave Wigman (13-14), Jim Tighe (12-14) and Eric Smith (11-17) also fell to defeats. The one positive note from a disappointing afternoon was the performance from Neil Weston, Raymond Patterson-Morton and Mervyn Taylor, who saved Spa from a whitewash by completing a 17-6 win. Nevertheless, honours went to Sherwood Park by 74 shots to 67.

There were mixed fortunes for Spa ladies’ two teams in the quarter-finals of this year’s County “Top Club” competition played last week. At home to Three Spires, team “A” completed a 3-1 win, recording victories in the singles, pairs, and triples contests whilst the rink narrowly lost. However, playing away at Warwick Boat Club, team “B” lost on shots after the match ended in a 2-2 tie, with Spa winning the pairs and rink and Boat Club the singles and triples. Spa will have an opportunity to redress the defeat of their “B” team, as the “A” team has been drawn to face Boat Club in the semi-final of the competition, to be played later this month.

LILLINGTON

Warwickshire County Council won a Mixed Friendly 5 triples at Lillington 85-77

Clive Radford, Suzie Clarkson and skip Hugh Matthews trailed an Ivor Talbot trio 3-10 at 9 ends but then turned fortunes around in the second period and a 5 on the penultimate end secured a 15-13 win. Greg Monkman, Jean Redgate and skip Chris Venn got off to a slow start and trailed a visitors rink skipped by Alex Mackintosh 4-9 who were able to continue their control to win 15-9. Sid Solanki, Helen Ellicott and skip Steve Poole had a close first half against a Terry Jones trio and an erratic second half ended in the favour of the visitors 25-18. Tony Stafford, Paul Wakem and skip Val Joyce led a Richard Sharp trio 8-6 at 9 ends but then steadily pulled away to win 20-14. Gary Laffey, June Sibbick and skip Martin Preedy were level 8 all against a WCC rink skipped H Hickman who then accrued 11 shots without reply before the home side recovered to lose 15-18.

Lillington won a Men’s Friendly, away to Rugby 5 x rinks 102 -86

Mick Smith, Paul Wakem, David print and skip John Henfrey led 8-4 at 10 ends against a Roger Smith rink and consolidated the second half to win 20-10. Mike Davies, Steve Poole, Phil Sampson and skip Nigel Roach were unable to hold a home side skipped by Ian Kendall trailing 3-21 after 12 ends but then a major change of fortunes with the visitors eventually reducing the deficit to 22-25. Greg Monkman, Dave Rocket, John Buggins and skip Malcolm Welch struggled early on trailing a Nigel Townsend rink 4-13 at 10 ends but recovered well in the second period but the home side still won 18-21. Martin Buggins, Sid Solanki, Colin Daly and skip Martin Preedy were level 7 all at 10 ends against a Rugby rink skipped by Roy Foster but the mid game break spurred the visitors to a handsome 25-13 victory. Alan Wiggins, David Harwood, Ian Henderson and skip Keith Francis enjoyed a close encounter against an Ian Gibbs rink which ended in a shared result 17 all

LEAMINGTON HOME GUARD

Home Guard welcomed Warwickshire County Council to Victoria Park on Tuesday in a 4 rink triples return fixture which finished with a score line of 92-44. The Guard achieved all four winning rinks the highest going to Pete Larkin supported by Clive Antrobus and Brian Smith establishing a healthy 13-5 lead over Alex Baileys trio after 9 ends and were never headed, ending in a 29-11 win. John Henfrey with Roy Scott and John McDermott cruised to victory and finished 23-9. Les Woodfield supported by Colin Chamberlain and Mike Davies were 10-4 up at 9 ends and never looked back and also finishing 23-9. Martin Bailey with Jaimie Wade and Alan Rawlinson were 6-9 down at the half way stage but a strong finish overcame Richard Talbut’s trio 17-15.