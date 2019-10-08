Bains lifts her first major title at the Commonwealths

Warwick athlete Karenjeet Kaur Bains was crowned Commonwealth women’s junior under-63kg champion in St Johns, Canada.

Bains brought home an impressive medal haul of three golds in the squat, deadlift and the overall.

Her best lifts on the day - 140kg squat, 80kg bench and 160kg deadlift - also earned her two silvers in the bench press and bench press-only competitions.

The achievements of Bains, who was also the first British Sikh female to represent Great Britain at the World Championships, are even more remarkable considering she balances her training with a full-time job and professional accountancy exams.

Bains’ journey has not been a smooth one. She first represented her country aged 19 at the Commonwealth Games in Vancouver in 2015, breaking two British records and placing fifth against athletes four years her senior.

On her return home, she tore her piriformis muscle which ruled her out of competitive powerlifting for several years.

She said: “They say every setback makes way for a greater comeback and post the trials and tribulations over the last few years I have been more determined than ever.

“This year has been absolutely incredible. Becoming the Commonwealth champion and making history at the World Championships were some of the proudest moments for me.

“I am thrilled that I was not only able to make my family and friends proud, but my country.”

She added: “Looking back I couldn’t be more grateful for the journey I have gone through to get to this point; it truly made the hardships and challenges all worth it.

“The real power is in the art of never giving up and pushing for your dreams relentlessly day in, day out.”