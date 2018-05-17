Norton Lindsey & Wolverton flying high after a full house of victories

Norton Lindsey and Wolverton continued their exciting start to the new Cotswold Hills League season with three more crushing victories.

In the 1st XI game at Wolverton Road, visitors Shipston-on-Stour won the toss and decided to bat first on a good wicket.

Opener Julian Morris took full advantage of the opportunity but his partners were unable to get to grips with the Norton attack.

Five batsmen recorded single-figure scores as Richard Pozzi and David McInnes applied the early pressure.

Pozzi returned four maidens in his ten-over spell, finishing with two wickets for just 19 runs.

Andy Dewar finally removed Morris (56) in the 31st over when the score had lurched to 95.

The lower order swung the bat as Cox (14), Cross (19) and Wilson (24) attempted to provide some sort of respectability.

But as soon as Conor Green and Glen Lacey were introduced, the innings folded on 159.

Gavin Shephard (15) and Pozzi (33) began the reply needing just over three an over and were up with the rate when they were separated in the seventh over.

Stuart Shephard (11) replaced his brother and runs continued to accumulate at the required rate until he was adjudged lbw to Hibberd.

This brought in-form James Pyatt (74 not out) to the middle and the score began to accelerate, mindful that rain was approaching.

He and Pozzi took the total to 102 when the third wicket fell and Green (16) joined Pyatt to increase the rate further.

Green departed in the 33rd over but the line was in sight and skipper Martin Perfect nudged the ball for a single to win with 20 overs to spare.

Norton 2nds travelled south to meet Badsey with a team that featured the talented Sunny Nijjar on his return to the club.

After skipper Dan Fell had won the toss and asked the hosts to bat, opening bowler Steve Bliwert demolished the Badsey top order, taking six wickets for just 23 runs off his ten overs.

He was well supported by Steve Webber, who conceded 13 runs off his six overs and took a wicket.

Youngster Andrew Dellow bowled his nine overs tidily but it was Nijjar who finished the job, removing the last three batsmen for one run.

Just two batsmen scraped into double figures, leaving Badsey with a final score of just 63.

Opener Nijjar (41) then scored the lion’s share of the reply and was well supported by Liam Smith (22 not out) in a nine-wicket romp.

Norton’s third string enjoyed a journey to The Lenches in the shadow of the Malverns.

Skipper Martin Hall had less fortune with the toss and the hosts decided to bat.

Opening bowlers Varun Goel and Hall then produced a magical spell, leaving the score on six with four wickets down.

Goel’s six-over spell conceded just one run, which was a wide and earned him two wickets.

Number four John Lord (39 not out) was the only batsman to show any sort of form but he could only stand and watch the carnage unfolding around him.

Harkarn Sumal produced another economical spell that delivered four wickets and Stuart Prout-Richardson cleaned up the tail, removing three batsmen for seven runs as the innings closed on 65.

Norton needed under 12 overs to overhaul their score as Mark White (20 not) and James Thomas (30 not out) saw them home safely.