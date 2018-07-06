Mousley brings a touch of Calypso cricket to Wardens

Three months after touring with the Warwickshire Academy in Barbados, 16-year-old all-rounder Dan Mousley put in such a display for Kenilworth Wardens against reigning champions Knowle & Dorridge that he has been crowned our first Player of the Month for the 2018 campaign.

Each month we celebrate the deeds of our cricketers, with the winner being presented with a box of six new cricket balls for their club, provided by Leamington solicitors Blythe Liggins.

Dan was nominated for the award after Kenilworth Wardens upset the odds to defeat the current Birmingham League Premier Division champions in a game that will live long in the memory of the Glasshouse Lane faithful - a match in which he took a valuable wicket and batted superbly for such a young player.

This is not the first time that Mousley has hit the headlines as he made the national news last year when he and his brothers Alex (under-14) and Tom (under-13) all scored centuries for Bablake School in Coventry in the same week.

“I have been playing for Kenilworth Wardens for five seasons,” said Dan, who is the 1st XI captain at Bablake.

“It was my grandfather and two uncles who really got me interested in cricket. They and my father (Richard) are all involved with a village cricket club near Coleshill and very quickly got me playing at a young age.”

Kevin Mitchell, a commercial solicitor and partner at Blythe Liggins and chairman of Leamington Cricket Club, said: “Dan has shown great talent in his teenage years and will certainly go on to even greater things.

“Being a member of the Warwickshire Academy is testament to his skill with both the bat and the ball. We wish him every success.”

We will be revealing the winner of the June award shortly.