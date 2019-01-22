Williams remains on a high after GB Podium elevation

Cleary’s Gym’s Great Britain boxer Lewis William had little time to process his elevation to the Podium Squad before he flew out to the United States’ Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs for a 14 -day camp.

Training alongside teams from the US, China and Japan, the goal for Williams, who turned 20 last month, was to learn from working with boxers with different international styles.

However, not only did he have to contend with some of the very best boxers from around the globe, he also had to battle the altitude, with the centre based 1,800ft above sea level.

The gruelling schedule made for one of the hardest training camps he has encountered but the heavyweight knows it is what needs to be done if he is to achieve his dream of qualification for Tokyo 2020.

“Getting on to Podium was always one of my goals but there’s so much hard work coming up this year,” admitted Williams.

“They’ve really pumped up my training.

“But to be honest, Colorado was something different, the altitude was so hard, really hard in the first few days.

“But I love training and to train in a camp with the US, Chinese and Japanese, teams I just wanted to impress.”