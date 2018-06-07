Williams’ latest adventure sees him claim Tri-Nations crown

Lewis Williams continued his rise through the ranks by claiming the Tri-Nations 91kg title at the Magna Science Adventure Centre in Rotherham.

The Cleary’s boxer, representing England, beat old foe Natty Ngwenya on a split decision in the semi-final to take his record to 3-2 against the Army boxer.

Williams lands a right against Edwards.

The stocky Ngwenya took the opening round, rolling and hooking well to frustrate Williams.

Undeterred, the 19-year-old showed plenty of class to box his way back into contention.

Working off his jab, he began to gain the upper hand midway through the second round as Ngwenya tired.

Relaxing into the contest, Williams switched and moved well in the third round to catch Ngwenya with the cleaner shots, earning the verdict from four of the five judges.

Scottish champion Scott Edwards was Williams’ opponent in the final and it produced one of the teenager’s best performances.

Despite being three years older, the Elgin ABC boxer was far the more inexperienced of the two having only started fighting two years ago.

And it told as Williams showed his full range of skills, remaining southpaw for portions of the fight as he gained a unanimous decision.

Cleary’s coach Edwin Cleary said there is a buzz around Williams, with the Great Britain coaches keen to sing his praises.

“They’re saying Lewis is a very well-schooled boxer at 19 and once he grows into his weight he is going to take some stopping.”

Williams, along with Cleary’s Gym’s other Tri-Nations champion Morgan Ansell, will be guest of honour at the club’s home show tomorrow evening (Friday) at Trident College.