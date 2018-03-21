Williams goes 12 rounds with champion Joshua

Cleary’s boxer Lewis Williams received the best possible preparation for the European Under-22 Championships, sparring 12 rounds with world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Williams, who flies out to Romania this week with Great Britain for the championships, sparred over two days with Joshua who is preparing for his unification fight with Joseph Parker.

Joshua, who faces Parker at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on March 31, decribed Williams as a “future champ” in an Instagram post.

Williams will also form part of Cleary’s’ strongest-ever senior ABA Championships line-up which get under way in Stoke-on-Trent this Sunday with the Midlands semi-finals.

He will be joined by fellow national championship winners Danny Quartermaine, Sean Greenfield and Jake Finch.

However, Williams will have some respite after returning from Romania having been seeded for the ABAs, meaning he will not enter the championships until the finals weekend which get under way on April 20.