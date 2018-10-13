Wiggins staves off whitewash as Colebridge maintain fine start

Colebridge A posted their second successive 9-1 win in Division One of the Leamington & District League when hosting Free Church C, writes Phil John.

Paul Lenormand and Ben Willson won their singles and the doubles, with Kate Hughes nabbing two but falling to Sam Wiggins.

Rugby A also romped to a second win when overcoming County Council B 8-2.

Ryan Lines and Adrian Pilgrim took trebles and Sam Cafearo won twice, finding the guile of Simon Griew too taxing.

Griew and Nilton Green proved what a strong doubles pairing they are to pick up Council’s other point.

Previously, Council had fallen to Wellesbourne who defeated them 7-3.

Dave Harvey and Gary Stewart nailed hat-tricks, Alan Cotton added one with Green and Griew both getting the better of him and again snatching the doubles.

Free Church A overwhelmed their B side 9-1 with Jack Green and Dave Ramsey winning their singles and Sam Weaving, who partnered Ramsey to the doubles, taking two but losing to Ricardo Bolanos.

In Division Two, Rugby B saw off Eathorpe A 8-2.

Juniors Callum Ball and Daniel Burgess took seven of the points with Peter Ratcliffe adding one.

Brian Hobill and Bernard Reman claiming the villagers’ points with Reman also losing in five to Ball.

Eathorpe then succumbed to County Council A by the same scoreline.

Christopher Maiden and Pat McCabe all recorded maximums and Paul Calloway won twice. He was pipped by Reman who also paired with Hobill to take the doubles.

Free Church F were inspired by an unbeaten Roald Myers whose three victories led his side to a 6-4 win over Snitterfield A.

Cherry Matthews chimed in with a couple and Lewis Singleton grabbed the crucial sixth point.

Tim Fell (2), Gareth Hepworth (1) and a Hepworth/Stuart Ayres doubles win kept matters close.

Snitterfield recovered to beat St George’s C 7-3 with Fell and Christopher Hughes taking trebles and Ayres a single. Brian Aston and reserve Richard Grover replied with wins over Ayres and then combined to nab the doubles.

Nomads Codgers started their Division Three campaign with a 7-3 win over Free Church H.

Richard Miles was unbeaten in singles, though Jerry Chung took him to five.

Les Hoggins and John Taylor each won two with Chung proving too strong for them both.

Chung then partnered young Owain Jones to a doubles win.

However, Codgers came unstuck against St George’s D who stormed to a 9-1 success.

Tracey Fletcher and Richard Grover garnered seven of the points and Jerry Simmons won two, losing to Les Hoggins.

Kim Wong also put up stout resistance, losing two of his singles in five.

Colebridge B demolished Free Church G 9-1.

Dean Hicks and new recruit Michael Klein won their singles and Mike Evetts won two, falling to a resurgent Ciara Hancox.